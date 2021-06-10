Arima man charged with wife's murder

CHARGED: Roger John. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

AN Arima man was expected to appear virtually before a magistrate on Thursday charged with the murder of his wife, Amanda Leid, on May 28.

A police release said Roger John, 38, of Malabar, was charged on the advice of acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul on June 9.

Leid’s burnt body was found by police who responded to a report of a disturbance at her home. Officers saw a fire coming from an apartment and the mother of three was found under a bed frame in a bedroom. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple stab wounds.

The accused sought medical attention at the Port of Spain General Hospital and was arrested later day Inter-Agency Task Force officers.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Stanisclaus of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II. John was charged by WPC Sargeant.