14 deaths, 273 new covid19 cases recorded

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 273 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

An additional 14 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 630.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the new cases were detected in samples taken between June 4 and 9.

It said the people who died were five elderly men, three elderly women, two middle-aged men, and two middle-aged women, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man and one middle-aged woman without comorbidities.

There are 9,610 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 27,806 cases of covid19, of which 17,566 have recovered.

There are 451 people in hospital, three fewer than on Wednesday. Of these, 140 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with six in the intensive care unit and 59 in the high dependency unit.

There are 65 at the Caura Hospital, 44 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 37 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 65 at the Arima General Hospital, 72 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 24 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 167 people in step-down facilities, with one at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 22 at UWI Debe, 26 at UTT Valsayn, 26 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, seven at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, four at the Tacarigua Facility, 44 at the St James Medical Centre and nine in Tobago.

There are 100 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,719 in home self-isolation. There were 75 and 8,784 on Tuesday respectively. There are 468 recovered community cases and 50 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 144,502 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 82,131 received the AstraZeneca vaccine and 62,371 the Sinopharm vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 7,157.

In total 205,495 people have been tested to date, of whom 88,787 were tested at private facilities.