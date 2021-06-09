Wallerfield woman chased by gunmen, killed

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Wallerfield on Tuesday night.

Police said Amanda West was liming with relatives and friends at around 8 pm on Orchid Drive, Jacob Hill, when two gunmen approached them.

West and others ran, but the gunmen chased them.

She ran into a nearby house but the men followed her, shot her several times and ran away.

People living nearby heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force and Arima police went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared West dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2 are continuing enquiries.