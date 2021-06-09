V'zuelans charged after human trafficking probe

CHARGED: Venezuelan nationals Nohemy Del Rosario Valasquez, left, and Pedro David Hernandez Patete who have been charged after police investigations into human trafficking. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS -

TWO Venezuelans have been charged following investigations by the Special Investigations Unit (Special Task Force) with the assistance of the Counter Trafficking Unit and Interpol.

A police press release indicated that Pedro David Hernandez Patete, 29, was charged with transporting a person within Trinidad for the purpose of exploiting that person for prostitution, contrary to Section 23 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10 and; procuration for prostitution contrary to Section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 11:28 as amended.

Nohemy Del Rosario Valasquez, 22, was charged with procuration for prostitution, contrary to Section 17 of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 11:28 as amended.

The two appeared at a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday and bail was denied. The matter was adjourned to July 7.

On June 2, officers intercepted two vehicles at Bamboo Settlement No 2, Valsayn, transporting nine Latin American nationals inclusive of a minor. Two TT nationals were also arrested.

Following investigations, a search warrant was executed at Central Park, Balmain, Couva where three people were arrested.

After statements were taken from the nine Latin American nationals, two suspects were charged by Acting Sergeant Ramsaran. The two locals were released pending further enquiries.

The investigations were co-ordinated by Senior Superintendent Christopher Paponette and spearheaded by Superintendent Michael Veronique in conjunction with Alana Wheeler of the Counter Trafficking Unit. Special Investigations Unit legal officer Zaheer Ali was also involed in the investigations which remain ongoing.