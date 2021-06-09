Trinidad and Tobago crosses 600 covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

With 17 deaths reported on Wednesday, Trinidad and Tobago has now recorded over 600 covid19 deaths. The current toll is 616.

It has been eight days since the threshold of 500 deaths was reached on June 1.

After relatively low numbers of new cases on Monday and Tuesday, 454 cases of covid19 were reported on Wednesday from samples taken between June 3 and 8.

The Health Ministry’s update on Wednesday said the people who died were nine elderly men, three elderly women, one middle-aged man, and three middle-aged women, all with comorbidities, as well as one young adult man without comorbidities.

There are 9,869 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 27,533 cases of covid19, of which 17,048 have recovered.

There are 454 people in hospital, four more than Tuesday. Of these, 150 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 20 in the intensive care unit and 48 in the high dependency unit. There are 63 at the Caura Hospital, 43 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 37 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 68 at the Arima General Hospital, 68 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 24 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 177 people in step-down facilities, with two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 24 at UWI Debe, 25 at UTT Valsayn, 30 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, nine at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, four at the Tacarigua Facility, 45 at the St James Medical Centre and ten in Tobago.

There are 75 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,784 in home self-isolation. There were 117 and 8,934 on Tuesday respectively.

There are 352 recovered community cases and 49 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 136,597 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 79,435 received the AstraZeneca vaccine and 57,162 received Sinopharm. A total of 5,896 people had received their second dose .

The total of people tested to date was 204,490, of whom 88,787 were tested at private facilities.