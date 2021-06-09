Tobago fishermen: We should be prioritised for covid19 vaccine too

Fishermen at Grafton Beach reel in their net during the first seine-pulling of the day on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

The All Tobago Fisher Folk Association (ATFA) believes the island’s fishermen should have been included in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s decision to vaccinate workers in the tourism and construction sectors.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said workers in those sectors will begin receiving covid19 vaccinations on Saturday.

It said they will be informed directly when and where they can get the vaccines.

The statement came three days after the Prime Minister announced that the country’s borders could be opened in four-six weeks, depending on the extent to which citizens access vaccines to reduce the likelihood of contracting covid19.

The decision to vaccinate workers in the construction and tourism sectors, is being considered an attempt to prepare the island to receive tourists.

But in an interview with reporters on Wednesday at Petit Trou Beach, Lambeau, ATFA president Curtis Douglas said the association feels slighted.

“The offer was not extended to the fishing fraternity,” he said.

“Make no mistake – and I say this with no apologies – ATFA is the largest organisation on this island, and to be treated like this – we need to be treated with a bit more respect.”

Douglas said the association is willing to work with the Government and THA to develop Tobago’s fishing industry.

“We are willing to work with whomever it may be. We are not into the political arena. Our main concern is the fishing industry and the development of Tobago and Tobagonians by extension. That is the purpose of ATFA.”