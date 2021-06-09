Tired of this tit-for-tat stupidness

THE EDITOR: There is no room for the stupid back and forth with the Opposition. This tit for tat is just adding fuel to the fire, which will never end. We are an educated population so treat us as such, politicians.

During this lockdown and covid19 pandemic, why not use this time to find ways to diversify the economy and push ahead with organising green energy to stop climate change.

At future pandemic press conferences, please prepare notes in advance, giving us, firstly, the latest good or bad news on any changes to the restrictions. Just stick to the facts, we are not interested in the blame game.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail