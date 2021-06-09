Time to rebuild football team

THE EDITOR: The Bahamas football team drew 0-0 with TT on Saturday. TT played away from home. This is beneficial to some teams. It did not work for TT.

This result has effectively ended our Qatar aspirations. We need to rebuild our football team. Let us start now. Jose Mourinho has gone to Roma. What a pity. Gally?

We expect Terry Fenwick’s resignation immediately. Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town