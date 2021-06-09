Smooth shots at second-dose vaccination sites

On Wednesday, people lined up outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando for the AstraZeneca vaccine. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Operations at the five sites designated for the second dose of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine flowed smoothly on Wednesday.

This was in stark contrast to the chaotic scenes at vaccination sites across the country where first doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were being offered. Walk-in shots were announced as being available there for people over 60 and those under 60 with non-communicable diseases

Wednesday marked the first day of the government's attempt at a first-come-first-served vaccine distribution.

Things were completely different at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain; Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA); National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua; the Mayaro Sports Facility, and the Cumana Outreach Centre.

Unlike reports of uncontrollable crowds at almost all 36 first-dose vaccination sites, there were no long lines or mass gatherings at second-dose sites.

At the Savannah site, the compound was empty and gates locked by 3 pm. A security guard explained to Newsday only those with appointments were catered to. He said there were no lines, and all second doses were administered by 2 pm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,896 people had received the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.