Over 100 artistes and cultural workers get vaccines

Tourism and culture minister Randall Mitchell.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said over 100 cultural workers and artistes were vaccinated against the covid19 virus on Wednesday.

This happened at the UTT Agora campus, a release said.

On June 3 the ministry said cultural workers such as event managers, band leaders, artistes and pannists interested in travelling abroad for events and festivals would benefit from priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions.

An application process was implemented to allow for this.

In Wednesday’s release, the ministry said the vaccination exercise was in keeping with its initiative.

Its minister Randall Mitchell said in the release that he was satisfied with Wednesday's exercise and the “overwhelming response” to the initiative.

"As you know, the initiative is aimed at preparing those in the cultural and arts sector that have been significantly affected by the covid19 pandemic for a return to work as they have been unable to work for more than a year.

“We strongly believe this is a timely intervention,” he said.

The president of the TT Promoters Association (TTPA) Jerome “Rome” Precilla said in the release that the association was grateful to the Government and thanked the ministry for partnering with it.

“The majority of the sector is raring to go because they realise that the only way for us to get out of this (pandemic) and for us to start back performing and to be entertainers and to see crowds is if we all get vaccinated. Kudos to the entire industry for coming out,” Precilla said.

DJ and radio announcer Trevlyn the Voice urged people to get vaccinated, the release said.

“I came in, took the shot (vaccine), was put in the observation room for about 15-20 minutes and I have zero issues.

“They told me of the precautionary measures as to what could take place (side effects) and what to do and where to go (if they happen).

“So my advice to you (citizens in general) is that you should make your appointments and go where they are telling you to go for the necessary steps and get it done… Do it to give yourself a fighting chance against covid19.”

The ministry’s vaccination drive was carried out through a liaison team from the ministry and officials from the Ministry of Health.