One dead, 33 new covid19 cases in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago recorded 33 new covid19 cases and one death in its latest clinical update.

The Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development said the update was up to 10 pm on June 8 and covered the preceding 24 hours.

A press release from the division on Wednesday said the island had recorded its 17th death, that of a 59-year-old man with comorbidities.

There are 192 active cases on the island, with 24 patients in state isolation, 157 patients in home isolation, one in ICU and ten people at the step-down facility.

One patient has been discharged.

The division said of the 6,750 samples that have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing, 655 have been positive.

To date 6,538 people have been vaccinated in Tobago, with 6,538 receiving a first dose and 307 receiving a second.