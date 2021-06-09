Nation benefits if we vaccinate

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The JCC congratulates the Government on its acquisition of 800,000 doses of covid19 vaccines by August and the successful roll-out of the ongoing vaccination plan by the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, we echo the call by our health professionals for the population to take whichever vaccine is offered at this time – and in the coming weeks.

While we welcome any prioritisation that may be given by the Government to various private sector industries, we understand that the construction industry, like any other industry, will be best served when TT achieves herd immunity.

Having said that, we believe that the next stumbling block will be vaccine resistance within the population as seen in many developed countries.

We therefore commit to using our various platforms to make a clarion call for all and sundry to get vaccinated. This will allow the Prime Minister to realise his goal to safely reopen our borders within the stated period of four to six weeks and thereby kick-start economic activity in the country, to the benefit of all citizens.

FAZIR KHAN

Joint Consultative Council for

the Construction Industry