Men wounded after rescuing St Augustine woman, baby from bandits

File photo

Three men are being treated for gunshot wounds after they rescued a woman and her baby from bandits during a home invasion in St Augustine on Wednesday night.

Police said the 46 year old woman was bathing her baby at home at around 7.15 pm when one bandit entered the house. He took the woman to a bedroom and demanded valuables.

A male relative who was also in the house heard the commotion and locked the door.

Two other bandits who were outside shot through a window, injuring the man and two other male relatives who were with him.

The wounded men, however, confronted the bandit who was inside and chopped him several times before he ran out of the house and drove off with the others in a waiting car.

Neighbours called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force West took the injured men to hospital, where they were treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen, groin and upper leg.

Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.