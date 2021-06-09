Granville mother, baby 'doing great' after his birth in car

MIRACLE: Christine Arjoon and her newborn baby boy, Adonai. Arjoon gave birth in a car at the side of the road in Otaheite after being turned away from the Point Fortin Hospital around 4 am on Tuesday morning. -

A week after having to give birth at the roadside, Granville mother Christine Arjoon and her new baby boy, Adonai, are doing well.

She said she is thankful for all the support she has received from the public.

Last Monday, Arjoon gave birth in a car parked by the road in Otaheite while en route to the San Fernando General Hospital.

At the time, there were no emergency services in Point Fortin and environs, as the old hospital is a step-down facility for covid19 patients and the new hospital is now solely for covid19 patients.

In addition, there were no available ambulances to take her to either of the nearest health facilities for emergency services – the Siparia Health Facility and the San Fernando Hospital.

She and her husband Ricardo were staying with a family member in Cap-de-Ville at the time, and she began having contractions at around 3 am.

Ricardo drove and his sister Kelene accompanied them. They tried their luck at the new Point Fortin Hospital but to no avail.

They could not make it to San Fernando in time and Christine began feeling the baby "starting to come out," near Aadi Marketing Ltd, South Oropouche.

It was there Kelene and Ricardo helped deliver the baby – the couple's third child – before continuing to the hospital.

In a Facebook post this week, Christine thanked God for "placing people in my life just at the right time.

"Ricardo Arjoon, you are a perfect father and companion but the past week, I think you have gone beyond that. This week I saw things in you I never knew existed. I definitely don't know how I would have done it without you. You are my pillar of strength and I know it was hard for you but you never made me feel so. For all you have done and all that you are doing, thank you.

"To my sister-in-law aka midwife Kelene Arjoon: I know it was beyond your imagination I want you to know you did great. I know you were extremely anxious but you acted as if everything was normal and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She also thanked reporters for "highlighting our story so no one (else) will have to go through this.

"Thanks to everyone that called, texted and prayed for us. The experience was not a nice one but by the grace of God, we are doing well."

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday afternoon, she said both she and the baby were "doing great."

The last time Newsday spoke to her, she had not decided on a name for the baby yet, but she said it's Adonai, and they're still deciding on his middle name."

She has two other sons, Messiah and Alessandro.

Other family members told Newsday the couple had been trying for a girl the third time around.

They said Ricardo still hasn't given up on that dream. But for now, Christine told Newsday, "Shop closed."