First batch of 6m US vaccines will be Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

As part of the US government's goal of donating 80 million covid19 vaccines to the Caribbean and Latin America by the end of June, the first six million doses will come from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson brands, a statement from the US charge d'affaires Shante Moore said on Wednesday.

Moore responded to questions over which vaccines would be available to TT via social media and noted while he did not know which brand this country would receive, the donated vaccines would come from these three brands.

He also confirmed the US would share AstraZeneca vaccines pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration ,but noted that the brands Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were safe and had been approved.

Moore also said the US government was cautious in the distribution of the vaccines and would only do so after the necessary approvals were given.