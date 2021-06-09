Deyalsingh apologises to massive crowds waiting for covid19 shots

OH GOODNESS: A massive crowd of people outside the St Joseph Health Centre on Wednesday morning all waiting to get vaccinated. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has apologised to the nation for the massive crowds outside health centres and vaccination sites as thousands of people waited and hoped to get the covid19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at his ministry's virtual media press conference, even as lines were still visible at sites all over Trinidad, he said an alphabetical system for vaccinations will be adopted from Thursday.

“We will start an alphabetical system using surnames in groups of five letters, so Thursday will be A-E and Friday, F-J. We will update the public as to what happens after that.

"This is only for people over 60,” he added

He thanked citizens for turning out to get the vaccine, and said the lines spoke of high vaccine acceptance.

Deyalsingh said over the last three days, the number of people vaccinated with their second dose had risen from 1,179 to 4,228. He said as of Tuesday, 134,289 people had been vaccinated with their first dose of the covid19 vaccine.

Social media has been lighting up with images and videos showing long lines of people, who in many instances, were not practising physical distancing, gathered outside health centres and vaccination sites as they sought to get the jab.

Many clearly did not realise that the walk-in on Wednesday was not for the general population.

It was aimed specifically at people aged 60 and older, with or without NCDs (non-communicable diseases) or under age 60, but with NCDs.