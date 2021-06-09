Curfew-breakers now charged with attempted murder, robbery with violence

File photo of police on patrol during curfew hours.

Three men faced a Mayaro magistrate on Wednesday charged with attempting to murder the caretaker of a guest house and robbing him of a cell phone.

Navin Rambarran, 29, his nephew Cyrus Rambarran, 19, both of Valencia, and Elijah De Pieza, of Morvant, faced magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey.

They were not called upon to plead as the charges were laid indictably.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sunday at a Mayaro guest house where the men had been staying for the past few days.

The charges alleged that the accused men placed a cushion over the caretaker's face during an altercation. Police contend that the men, who had pieces of wood in their hands, also took the victim’s phone, worth $800.

The victim managed to alert other people nearby, who called the police, including PC Ramdass, who arrested the three.

Attorney Terry Boyer represented the nephew and uncle and applied for bail on their behalf. Boyer also asked the magistrate to deem the case urgent, to which she agreed.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded them into custody to reappear in court on Friday.

Sgt Bhim prosecuted, and PC Osundu laid the charges.

On Friday, the Rambarrans appeared virtually before the same magistrate charged with breaching the curfew. She fined them after they pleaded guilty.