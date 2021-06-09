Arima brothers charged with robbing uncle

CHARGED: Arima brothers Kevon Sobers, left, and Kenroy Sobers who are both charged for beating and robbing their uncle. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS - ttps

BROTHERS Kevon and Kenroy Sobers, of Mendez Street, Samaroo Village, Arima, appeared virtually before Arima magistrate NanetteForde-John on Tuesday charged with robbing their 50-year-old uncle.

Kevon and Kenroy, 32 and 30, were each granted $45,000 bail with a surety. They were charged by PC Nicholas of the Arima CID.

A police press release said at around 11 am on June 1, the victim was travelling in a vehicle heading east along Mendez Street, Samaroo Village, when two men stopped the driver.

On seeing the victim, the two men accused him of stealing their jewellery and beat and robbed him of a purple Jansport bag containing a quantity of tools. The two then ran off.

The victim reported the incident to the Arima Police Station. The bag of tools was later recovered and two men arrested and charged.