$500m allocated to national agriculture stimulus

In this file photo, Minister of Agriculture, Clarence Rambharat examines bundles of bodi at the Norris Deonarine Wholesale Market in Macoya.

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said a $500 million agriculture stimulus package which was mentioned in last year's budget will allow the Agriculture Ministry "to commit to the critical projects throughout the country on a timely basis."

Responding to a question from the Opposition in the House of Representatives, on behalf of Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, Robinson-Regis said this package will affect all constituencies throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Of the $500 million, Robinson-Regis said $50 million has been allocated for agriculture in Tobago. She added that this package also included incentives of up to $100,000 for farmers, other food producers, forestry and service sectors working in support of food production.

Robinson-Regis also said the package deals with the provision of access roads and other facilities critical for agriculture. The Agriculture Ministry's national seed bank in Chaguaramas will be expanded to produce additional local seed varieties.

In response to another question about landslips in Moruga/Tableland, Robinson-Regis said the Rural Development Company will undertake repair work on these landslips, once funding becomes available. She said that sums of $1,500,000, $2,000,000 and $1,800,000 have been allocated for this purpose.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, answering a separate question, said assessments are being done in relation to other road repairs in the Naparima and Mayaro constituencies.