Village-level football by theSoca Warriors

TT head coach Terry Fenwick - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: A lot of football fans must have looked forward to the match between the Bahamas and our team as a means of entertainment and hope as the pandemic and lockdown continue to draw on their patience.

Like me they would have been expecting a TT win just to lift their spirits and make their day. Also rooting to see the team progress towards qualification to the next round and hopefully for the next FIFA World Cup in 2022. The result is now sad history.

The standard of football by the so-called Soca Warriors was nothing short of village-level and leaves one to wonder if the players are really professionals. The passing of the ball was disjointed, kicks to goal were poor and it looked like the players were suffering from jet lag or some other affliction.

The manager and the umpteen members of his entourage should think carefully about their next step while all the players who took part in the game should ask to be excused from playing for the country for a few years.

The TTFA must now begin groom a group of young players for the 2026 edition. It makes a person wonder if the professional players who play abroad and visit for one-off international matches for TT do put their best foot forward.

L DASS

via e-mail