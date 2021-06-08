UNC MPs complain of mics being muted

San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein. Photo by Vidya Thurab

OPPOSITION MPs complained bitterly of having their microphones being muted when they tried to speak at the first ever virtual sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.

A frustrated Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein declared, "This is totally unfair! Just now the population will mute this Government. This is an erosion of our democracy!"

The committee was examining figures presented ahead of the Mid Year Review due on Wednesday.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George rounded up the business of the Ministry of Agriculture, but Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram was seen trying to speak, yet no sound was audible.

He then complained that his query had been ignored. "Madam chair, my hand was up," he complained.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George introduced the next item, the Ministry of Social Development.

Ratiram shot, "This is unacceptable, madam chair. This is totally wrong."

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen chimed in to lend him support.

Ratiram continued, "Madam chair, this is unacceptable. My hand was up."

The Speaker said, "Can you kindly put on your mike?" but she then recognised another MP.

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit and then Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin posed questions to Minister of Social Development Donna Cox, leading the latter to say talks were ongoing with the Finance Ministry as to whether construction workers would be given the salary relief grant. "No final decision has been made."

Even as Cox gave her replies, Ratiram again sought to be heard, complaining of being muted.

The Speaker advised MPs to send further questions in writing.

Hosein, with his mike fading in and out, sought clarification to ask if such questions would each be guaranteed an answer, even as Annisette-George continued talking to put the question to the committee to approve the extra spending on social development.

The hearing erupted into a melee of angry voices of opposition MPs alleging they had been muted.

"This is unacceptable. The public needs to see what is happening here," Hosein shot.

Ratiram chided, "This is a total sham." Ameen grumbled.

Soon afterwards, the proceedings went off air, without any formal adjournment.