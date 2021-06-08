TTFA to investigate Jack vs Griffith III feud

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. -

ROBERT Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, which conducts the affairs of the TT Football Association (TTFA), said on Monday that his group will be investigating an alleged incident involving national men’s team goalkeeper coach Kelvin Jack and uncapped TT player Gary Griffith III, which took place at the team’s camp in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday morning.

TT drew 0-0 with the hosts Bahamas hours later, at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, a result which saw them eliminated from a chance to advance to the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifiers.

Hadad, in an interview on Monday evening, said, “I don’t have any details on it as yet. I don’t know what happened. We are investigating, though, the issue.”

Asked if this incident will may see Griffith III facing punishment by the team’s management ahead of Tuesday’s qualifier against St Kitts/Nevis, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Hadad replied, “That is the coach’s decision. I’m not there and I can’t (dictate) to the coach (Terry Fenwick).

“I don’t know what his intention is,” he added. “But we know of something (that happened) and we will be investigating.”

Hadad, who said he is awaiting a report from team manager Adrian Romain, said, “Let me get the analysis because we have to interview everybody, who were witnesses, before we can find out exactly (what to do).”

He added, “I cannot comment on exactly what happened until I see the report. I don’t know what has taken place.”