TT far from failing

THE EDITOR: From time to time, whether motivated by politics or articulating a misinformed position, commentators will seek to claim TT is a failing state. I take serious umbrage to that because when one understands what a failing state or economy looks like, it is clear we are very far from that. In fact, by independent measures we are closer to the opposite side of that spectrum.

Firstly, we should consider what constitutes a failing country? From the factual assessment, there must be a complete breakdown of the social, economic and political pillars of the State. On the social side, countries with internal conflicts or humanitarian crises are examples, such as Yemen.

A complete economic meltdown, such as countries with inflation reaching hundreds of thousands of per cent is another example. Politically, countries where democratic functions are derailed or military rule prevails, with restricted citizens’ rights, are also considered failed states. But how can we measure this?

Thankfully, the independent US think tank, Fund For Peace, actually studies, measures and reports on this. Its index measures how fragile states are and their risk of failing. Those ranked to the top are considered most at risk of failing, such as Yemen and Somalia, while those at the bottom are considered the most stable and sound, such as Norway and Switzerland.

Interestingly, out of 176 countries in the latest ranking, TT is ranked 129th, placing us in the more stable category. According to the rankings, this country is more stable than most of our Caribbean neighbours, such as Jamaica and Guyana, as well as global giants such as Russia, China, India and Brazil. This is as conclusive as it gets with independently assessed facts.

What we are facing now is a pandemic crisis which the world has been forced to confront. Most countries have entered a period of lockdown and there are economic pressures. However, this country still manages to maintain almost 250,000 citizens on its social safety net with roughly 100,000 of those being pensioners.

During the pandemic, salary relief and income support have been offered and 25,000 food hampers are being distributed monthly. The entire public service remains on the payroll and the economic, governance and social wheels continue to turn well.

Yes, I acknowledge we as a people are going through a difficult pandemic-induced period, but this is hardly the cause and reason for misdiagnosing the problem as one of a failing state or economy. We are far from that.

While this may serve a particular political narrative, this uninformed position does not serve TT. Such false assertions, especially when propagated in the media, will only do damage to our international reputation, discourage investors and shake business confidence, which may make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Politics aside, those who capture the public attention, both locally and internationally, have a responsibility to provide the facts and present informed opinions, versus pessimistic conjecture.

VYASH NANDLAL

Couva