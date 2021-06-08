Ten more deaths, 280 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health recorded ten more deaths and 280 new covid19 cases on Tuesday in its 4 pm update.

Active cases have dropped to 9,833.

The death toll has increased to 599.

The country has now recorded 27, 079 covid19 since its first case on March 12, 2020. Of these, 16,647 people have been discharged.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 450 patients were in hospital receiving treatment, 169 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, and 8,943 patients in home quarantine.

There are also 117 people in state quarantine.

A total of 203,202 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI, and other local testing sites.

Three months into the national vaccination programme, 129,437 people have had the first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 3,489 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.