Spanish men held with ammo in Freeport

SEIZED: The 5.56 calibre bullets seized from the Freeport apartment home of two Spanish nationals by police on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

TWO Spanish nationals are expected to be charged with possession of ammunition after being held during a police exercise in St Mary’s, Freeport on Monday.

The suspects, 40 and 41, were arrested after they were seen acting in a suspicious manner on the Southern Main Road in St Mary’s.

A police press release on Tuesday said Freeport police searched the men and found three rounds of ammunition on one and two rounds on the other.

They then got a search warrant and went to the suspects' apartment, also on the Southern Main Road in St Mary’s, where they found an additional 25 rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition.

Two men, who had accompanied the police to the apartment, were taken to the Freeport police station, where they were questioned, and are to be charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. Up to press time, police were checking the suspects' background to see if they are in this country legally.

PC Dickson is continuing investigations.

Police sources said the 5.56 calibre ammo is used in assault rifles such as the AR-15.

In an unrelated incident, police in St James found an unloaded gun on Monday in Brunton Road.

No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.