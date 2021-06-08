Jayden Seales in 13-man West Indies squad for 1st Test

TEENAGED TT fast bowler Jayden Seales is the only uncapped player in the 13-man West Indies team for the first Betway Test match against South Africa, which starts on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Experienced top-order batsmen Kieran Powell and Shai Hope have earned recalls to the Test squad, while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been ruled out with an injured right hamstring.

The 19-year-old Seales, a member of the 2020 West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad, has been described by lead selector, Roger Harper, as "young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart."

Harper added, "In the ‘Best v Best’ matches he bowled with pace, got movement and has displayed the ability to take wickets. We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack."

Powell and Hope may be vying to partner captain Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the batting order. Powell last played against Bangladesh in December, 2018 while Hope was dropped after the 2020 tour of England.

“Kieran Powell we know is a very capable batsman who we expect to add quality and depth to the batting department," said Harper, the former Guyana captain, WI vice-captain and WI coach. "He put himself in the mix with his performance in the Best v Best match.

"Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance.”