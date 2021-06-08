IACHR to discuss Venezuelan migrants to Trinidad and Tobago

This November 2020 file photo shows people, believed to be Venezuelans, arriving at the Los Iros beach in a pirogue. -

Representatives of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) will hold a virtual meeting on June 24 on Venezuelan migrants in TT.

CCHR said on Twitter: "We are going to present the human rights situation of migrants and persons deprived of liberty in TT."

Venezuelan citizens fleeing the economic and political situation in their country have been arriving in TT, both legally and illegally, in recent years.

Many make clandestine trips from the state of Sucre or Delta Amacuro. More than 100 Venezuelans disappeared between 2018 and 2019 while trying to reach TT by boat.

According to UN estimates, more than five million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, of whom some 25,000 chose TT as their destination.

In June 2019, the TT government granted an amnesty to 16,523 Venezuelans, giving them permits to work here.

However, owing to the covid19 pandemic thousands of refugees have become unemployed.

Since mid-April, about 8,000 Venezuelans have registered on three lists asking for help to return home.

Venezuelan and Trinidadian authorities are working together to help refugees return home.