Aranguez man charged for breaching curfew, wearing army camouflage

CHARGED: Kareem Hart who was charged for breaching the curfew hours and also wearing unlawful military-type camouflage clothing. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

AN ARANGUEZ man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday charged with breaching the curfew and also wearing unlawful army camouflage clothing.

A police press release said Kareem Hart, 23, of Freddy Street, was granted $50,000 station bail by justice of the peace Abraham Ali hours after he was arrested last Friday. Hart was instructed to attend court on Tuesday.

The release added that at about 11.05 pm on June 4, PCs Mykoo and Dwarika were on surveillance duty at William Street in San Juan when they saw a black Hyundai Elantra speeding along the road.

They intercepted it, and when the driver could neither give a good reason for breaching the curfew imposed along with the state of emergency, nor produce a curfew permit, issued by the Police Commissioner, he was arrested.

The man was taken to the Morvant Police Station, where he was charged.