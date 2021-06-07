Woman's decomposing body found in Malick

File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, whose decomposing body was found at her home in Malick on Sunday afternoon.

Newsday understands the body of Samantha Williams, 29, was found by a relative in the bedroom of her Basement Extension, Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick home at around 4.35 pm.

Police were called and Williams’ body removed for covid19 testing at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday.

Sources said Williams lived alone.

Investigators also said a spent shell was found and seized in the house.

Police from the Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.