Unidentified body found in Petit Valley

File photo

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found over a precipice in Petit Valley on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said residents of Cameron Road, found the body at around 12.30 pm and called the police.

Maraval police and members of the Western Division Task Force went to the area. A district medical officer visited and declared the man dead.

Investigators said they are reviewing a list of missing people in the area to try to identify him.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations are assisting with enquiries.