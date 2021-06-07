Unidentified body found in Morvant

File photo

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found in a drain near a Morvant cemetery.

Sources told Newsday that the body was found at about 1.15 pm near the cemetery on Angeline Street. The body was wrapped in a plastic sheet, then further wrapped in a cloth.

The man’s hands were tied to the front of his body which bore multiple stab wounds.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Officers of Homicide Region 2 are continuing investigations.