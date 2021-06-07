TTMA happy with Sunday's 2,697 covid19 shots

A nurse prepares a dose of a covid19 vaccine at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) vaccination site in this May 29 photo. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) was happy about the successful covid19 vaccination of 2,697 of its members at the Divali Nagar site on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, TTMA president Tricia Coosal reiterated her pride that the TTMA was the first private-sector entity to partner with the Government in the "vaccinate to operate" exercise, which the Prime Minister announced on Saturday.

Coosal said, “This first dose vaccination drive is a record milestone."

She was pleased that on Sunday, 2,697 first doses of the Sinopharm vaccines were administered within eight hours at the Divali Nagar site.

"This represents the most vaccines to be administered at any one site. We surpassed our target of 2,500 doses. This is a proud TTMA achievement as it’s a first-time run of a significantly large vaccine site under a public-private partnership."

On Saturday, Dr Rowley said the best way the private sector could assist in the vaccination exercise is to encourage all of its members to be vaccinated as soon as possible and work with Government to make that happen.

Coosal thanked Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, TT Medical Association president Dr Vishi Beharry and SEWA International TT, led by Revan Teelucksingh, for the roles they played in Sunday's successful vaccination exercise.

"We are also extremely pleased with the response from our membership and their employees, who came out in their hundreds to receive the vaccine.”

The TTMA reiterated its commitment to the Government's covid19 vaccination programme and the "vaccinate to operate" strategy as the best means to preserve lives and livelihood and to keep the economy turning over.