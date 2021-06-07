Trinidad and Tobago gymnasts produce contrasting results at Pan Am Championships

TT gymnasts Maria Ferguson, left, and Annalise Newman-Achee at the Senior Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Brazil over the weekend. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago gymnasts Annalise Newman-Achee and Maria Ferguson placed 13th and 25th respectively at the 2021 Pan American Senior Gymnastics Championships which concluded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday.

The pair competed in the Subdivision 2 on all four apparatus – vault, uneven bars, beam and floor – on Saturday.

Newman-Achee received an all-around score of 47.666 while Ferguson scored 43.199. The former also qualified as a first reserve gymnast for the apparatus final on the uneven bars.

According to a statement issued by the TT Gymnastics Federation (TTGF), owing to a last-minute withdrawal of one of the qualified gymnasts, Newman-Achee did eventually compete in the apparatus finals on Sunday.

She placed sixth out of eight qualifiers with a score of 11.667, bettering her all-around final score of 11.467 despite having to restart her routine twice due to apparatus failure during her routine.

The TTGF statement said, “Annalise had already left the arena, and in the bus on her way back to the hotel, when her coach, Anne Kolasa, received a telephone call indicating that they needed to return to the competition arena for Annalise to compete in the finals.

“The TTGF would like to congratulate Annalise and Maria for their hard work and professional performance at this event, as well as their parents and coaches for their tremendous support.”

Both TT gymnasts are based in the US and made their combined debut on the international stage at the Pan Am Championships.

The pair was selected because they were able to maintain training and competitive schedules in the lead-up to this event and are both coming off the back of successful competitive seasons.