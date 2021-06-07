Soroptimist Esperance helps 100 families

Soroptimists Denyse Ewe, president; Gemma Casimir Redman, president-elect; and Beverly Ali Seupaul, secretary; with 100 hampers and seedlings for donation.

Soroptimist International Esperance 2020 project #CovidComfort – Hampers of Hope was reactivated in May to assist children in rural southwest Trinidad who were going to bed hungry, the group said.

Soroptimist members used their social media pages to reach out to family and friends to donate towards 100 hampers for families in their catchment area. The families needing assistance were identified by school principals and community representatives who knew of the suffering hardship as a result of the covid19 lockdown, said a media release from Soroptimist International Esperance.

Care packages comprised basic staples to feed a family for at least two-three weeks. Parkview Supermarket volunteered to package and deliver all 100 hampers for free. Included with each hamper were short-crop seedlings for the recipients to sustain a small kitchen garden to help supplement their food requirements courtesy SURE Foundation, which contributed 2,500 seedlings.

Soroptimist members extend thanks to donors who gave so generously. They guaranteed that every single dollar collected has been put to that (charitable) purpose, the release said..

Anyone who wants to contribute to the Soroptimist's ongoing hamper distribution,can WhatsApp at 717-9601.

he cost of each hamper is $200 and it will reach the doorstep of a family who needs a helping hand in these difficult times. Any sum of money will be appreciated, the group said.

Soroptimist International is a volunteer women’s organisation with about 80,000 members worldwide. It aims to educate, enable and empower women to obtain a better quality of life.

For more on Soroptimist International Esperance, the newest of the six clubs in Trinidad: https://sigbi.org/esperance/; Instagram @ siesperance; Facebook and YouTube Channels, Soroptimist International Esperance.