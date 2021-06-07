Some hardware stores allowed to open on Monday, Tuesday

Customers waiting in line at a hardware store in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai-

Because of the heavy rain over the weekend, the Ministry of Health has allowed hardware stores in some parts of the country to open on Monday and Tuesday between 8 am and 3 pm.

A release from the ministry on Monday said this was in response to the recent flooding in parts of the country and the consequent damage to property

The municipalities in which the stores are allowed to open are: Siparia, Point Fortin, Sangre Grande, Tunapuna/Piarco and San Juan/Laventille.

The ministry warned members of the public and hardware store operators to comply strictly with the public health guidelines and other legal requirements of Public Health Regulations, 2021.

Shoppers are also asked to limit the time spent in the hardware stores by restricting their purchases to essential items they need to repair damage due to flooding.

The Ministry of Health said it will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.