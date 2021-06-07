Sinopharm recipients: 'Safeguard yourself, loved ones'

China's Sinopharm vaccine cuurently being administered in Trinidad and Tobago as part of the covid 19 vaccine drive. - Lincoln Holder

Some vaccine recipients expressed a preference for the Sinopharm vaccine on Monday as the rollout of vaccines continued on Monday.

The ministry received 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines from China on May 19 and began distribution on May 21.

“I prefer the Sinopharm over the Johnson & Johnson,” said recipient Adrian Rampersad. “That’s why I came to get this one today.”

Rampersad had just received his first dose of Sinopharm at the Barataria Health Centrey.

He said he did not trust the Johnson & Johnson brand after issues had been identified earlier this year.

In April, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paused the administration of the one-shot vaccine in the US after a rare, severe type of blood clot was identified in six cases after the vaccine was administered.

But on April 23, the FDA lifted the hold after a thorough safety review with the CDC and allowed the use of the vaccine to resume.

Rampersad said it was important to be vaccinated to protect himself and others.

“If you have people who are suffering from comorbidities who you are around, I would advise that you get it to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.”

Other recipients at the Barataria Health Centre also said they were comfortable with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“You know what they say: the best vaccine is the one available to you,” said Dirk Sargeant, whose wife Cheryl-Ann had just received her first dose.

At the Morvant Health Centre, another Sinopharm recipient, who wished to remain anonymous, also said he had done his research in advance, and was satisfied with Sinopharm.

“Some people (prefer) the AstraZeneca, but it is what it is. You have to get vaccinated for your own benefit,” he said. “They wouldn’t give (the vaccines) to the masses if it would hurt all of us. I made up my mind here today to take it, and I am comfortable.”