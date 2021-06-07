President Weekes urges nation: Protect yourself against covid19

President Paula-Mae Weekes receives her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Queens Park Savannah paddock on Monday. - PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Paula-Mae Weekes is urging the nation not to take their health and the health of their loved ones for granted, and called on all citizens to take the covid19 vaccine.

Weekes made the call in a media release in which she outlined the importance of vaccines and their role in creating healthy, resilient societies.

The release reported that Weekes, who is 62, was relieved to have received the vaccine and encouraged everyone to do the same.

"Those of us of a certain age know all too well what a critical part vaccines have played in the survival of humankind.

"Without vaccines against such dreadful and deadly diseases as small pox, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, we would not all be here and certainly not hale and healthy well into our eighties and nineties.

“I urge all my fellow citizens to take the vaccine. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones. Protect us all."

The release reported that Weekes' mother Phyllis Weekes, a nonagenarian (someone in their 90s), also received her second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Both Weekes and her mother received their first dose at the Diego Martin Health Centre on April 6 and were among the first to receive the second dose as distribution began on Monday.