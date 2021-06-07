New car tint rules to be enforced from year-end

In this March 2021 file photo, Transport Commissoner Clive Clarke, right, demonstrates how the tint meter works during the opening of the Peytonville bidge, in Arima, as Works and Transport Minsiter Rohan Sinanan observes. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE PUBLIC has been given until the end of the year to comply with the new Windscreen and Window Tint Regulations 2020, the Ministry of Works and Transport said on Monday.

In a release, the ministry said the extension became necessary in light of the current public health regulations, which restrict movement and closed non-essential businesses, including tint shops and auto garages.

But the Transport Ministry said under the current circumstances, it expects this further extension of the moratorium will let vehicle owners comply with the amended tint law before it is fully put into operational.

Details of the new regulations can be found here.