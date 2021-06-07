MoH: 389 new cases, 12 deaths

There are 389 new covid19 cases in the country, and 12 more deaths.

The Ministry of Health's daily update said the total active cases is now 9,995 and the death toll is 589.

The total number of covid19 cases since March 12, 2020 is 26,799 of which 16,215 patients have recovered.

There are 453 people in the hospital, 169 people in step-down facilities, 138 in state quarantine and 8,984 at home in self-isolation.

There are 2,328 people who are fully vaccinated, and 123,016 people who received their first shot.