Laventille man shot dead

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Police are probing the shooting death of a 28-year-old Laventille man on Sunday night.

Police said Kyle Primus was shot near his Mapp Lands, Laventille, home at around 7.40 pm.

One of Primus' relatives heard the gunshots and saw him bleeding in some bushes.

Police from the Besson Street Police Station and the Port of Spain Task Force went to the area with a district medical officer who declared Primus dead at the scene.