Keshorn Walcott's Olympic prep continues in Finland

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TWO-TIME Olympic javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott will be in action again when he competes at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The games began on Monday, but the TT athlete will compete on Tuesday.

Walcott is aiming to win a medal at his third consecutive Olympics. Walcott won gold at the 2012 London Olympics when he was still a teenager and at the 2016 Rio Olympics he grabbed bronze in the event.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8, was postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic.

Walcott, who has a season’s best throw of 82.75 metres, will line up alongside a quality field at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

They include Grenadian Anderson Peters who has a season’s best of 83.39m, Polish athlete Marcin Krukowski who is trying to improve on his best effort of 85.12m and South African Rocco van Rooyen who landed the spear 85.97m this season.

Walcott has been showing form heading into the Tokyo Games.

He copped silver with a top effort of 77.78m at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Gateshead, England, on May 23.

He earned a season’s best of 82.75m at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic, on May 19. That effort was enough for the Toco native to snatch a bronze medal.