Imbert tells Tancoo: 'Hold your fire'

Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo -

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert cautioned Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo against jumping the gun during a virtual meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.

As the committee considered a supplementation of $115, 769, 472 for the Finance Ministry, Tancoo asked questions about expenditure in the health sector.

"This is the Ministry of Finance, not the Ministry of Health. Hold your fire."

Imbert suggested that Tancoo, the UNC's shadow finance minister, should ask his questions when the committee was dealing with expenditure under the Health Ministry, later in the meeting.

Imbert said the part of the $115, 769, 472 supplementation being considered by the committee would deal with the matters pertaining to the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).

He added that one of those matters involved the payment of money owed in relation to the construction of the new Point Fortin and Sangre Grande hospitals.