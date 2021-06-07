Floodwaters subside across TT Sunday

Floodwaters surround a house in Gonzales Village, Guapo, Point Fortin, on Sunday, even as they had begun to subside in other areas. - Narissa Fraser

AS the adverse weather alert came to an end, officials from regional corporations in south Trinidad say floodwaters have begun to subside.

The Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert and riverine flooding alert on Friday – both of which were discontinued on Sunday.

Reports from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said affected areas in south Trinidad included Penal Rock Road, Egypt, Guapo and Cap-de-Ville. There was also flooding in Icacos.

Contacted on Sunday, Cedros Councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said those most affected included residents of Icacos and the Fullarton housing scheme.

He said while water has now subsided, the ground floors of two different families’ homes were “completely flooded out.”

He said he told the disaster management team to “be sure the rivers were open.

“That helped alleviate some of the floodings,” he said.

He said 150 sandbags were distributed. Up to Sunday morning, there were still some areas in Point Fortin, near the Guapo River, that were flooded but the water was gradually subsiding.

But Shankar said a bridge in Cap-de-Ville had also started to collapse at Chin Yeun Kee Trace.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy told Newsday the corporation received zero reports of any residents being severely affected by flooding.

He said by early Sunday morning, the floodwaters had already subsided, adding that it wasn’t much.

Newsday visited Bamboo Settlement Number Three on Sunday where residents were cleaning their streets and houses after floodwaters had subsided overnight.