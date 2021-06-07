ERHA lists venues for second covid19 vaccine dose

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THOSE who were given an initial dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being told not to go for their second doses until they get a call to do so.

Speaking at the Health Ministry's covid19 media briefing, CEO of the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt gave an update on the region's vaccination efforts. He noted an "uptake" in interest in vaccines within the ERHA's catchment area.

However, he said many people are not answering the authorities' phone calls telling them when to come for their second doses.

Because of this, he asked those who may have missed their calls to wait between eight and nine weeks before returning to the designated health centre.

He said those who got their first vaccines at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre and the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua should go to the Racquet Centre for the second shot.

Those who took their shot at the Mayaro Sporting Complex or the Rio Claro Health Centre will go to the Mayaro Sporting Complex, and those who got it at the Toco Health Centre will get the second at Cumana Outreach Centre.

Recipients of the second doses are asked to walk with a form of identification and their immunisation cards.