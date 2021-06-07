Deyalsingh: Target is 62,000 second covid19 vaccine doses by mid-July

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh being vaccinated. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his ministry is working towards vaccinating 62,000 people with their second dose of covid19 vaccines by mid-July.

Deyalsingh received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday.

He told reporters that target numbers for daily vaccinations have changed.

"At the start of the vaccination programme, that (1,000 shots) was the target back then. If you recall, the very first day we did 1,167 (vaccinations) and then it gradually increased.

"So what we are doing today is starting up the second shots, so the people who were vaccinated on day one, which is 1,167 across the system, are now spread among five sets.

"So today we are doing 360 (shots) around. With each successive day, the numbers will go up, as they did two months ago.

"Our target is to finish off the second dose of all 62,000 people who received their first dose of AstraZeneca hopefully by the middle of July."

The Paddock was one of five mass vaccination sites across Trinidad where people were vaccinated on Monday.

Deyalsingh also encouraged those who have not had a vaccine to come forward and do so, pointing out that vaccinations were the first step towards returning Trinidad and Tobago to normality.