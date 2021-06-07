Cops seize alcohol from Chaguaramas trawler

In this file photo, boats are anchored off Pier One jetty in Chaguaramas. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police found and seized a quantity of alcohol aboard a trawler in Chaguaramas early on Saturday morning.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force began the exercise at around 2 am after receiving a tipoff about a shipment of illegal items being stored aboard a boat.

They went to the Tardieu Marina, where they found the boat. No one was found on board. Instead they found several boxes containing alcohol.

Newsday understands the items were taken to the Morvant police station for storage, but the investigation has been passed on to the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Police said investigators will verify whether the alcohol was legitimately obtained by reviewing documents including Customs clearance documents and a memorandum of sale.