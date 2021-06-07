Closure of commanding heights of economy

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

YASEEN AHMED

HAVE WE really stopped as a nation and wondered where and why the covid19 virus is rampaging unabatedly through our little islands?

Also, have the authorities given serious thought and consideration to the solutions being implemented to weed out the deadly virus? Is the shutting down of the economic life of our country the solution?

Why (in the absence of proven measures) does the Prime Minister think every time covid19 numbers go up another sector of the country should be closed?

The latest in the series of lockdown measures as of May 29 is that now hardwares across the country have been closed for the week of May 31 to June 6 as well as well as those businesses deemed non-essential, including food services/caterers/kitchens and restaurants, are to remain closed. Also, the curfew was extended to restrict movement of the public during daylight hours of the two public holidays this week.

As of May 29 (according to the Ministry of Health’s media release) there were 9,250 active positive cases of the coronavirus and 381 new positive cases in Trinidad. Since Easter the numbers have steadily increased. Similarly and frighteningly, deaths have been hovering between ten to 18 daily.

The Government has not yet presented us with the most important criteria for reducing/controlling this deadly virus in light of a continued and rising spread. So far there has clearly been no compatible force to challenge this disease.

Also, giving vaccinations creepingly with ten per cent of the population (of 1.4 million) being fully vaccinated by the end of August is, respectfully, not a plan to fight the virus.

Closing various sectors of the business community and now running the risk of potential constitutional infringements (which would be breaches outside of a state of emergency) by curtailing the movement of the public and confining healthy (as well as asymptomatic) law-abiding citizens to their homes is also not a plan to fight the virus.

The country is waiting patiently for our Prime Minister to tell us what the expectation levels are when the entire productive work force is confined to their homes and only hospitals, supermarkets and pharmacies are functioning.

Why is it that the computer or bookstore is deemed a non-essential business? Why is it that the insurance salesman is non-essential? The movie cinema? The service station? Every single business in our country is interconnected to every sector of our society, thus making it essential. Where are the statistics/valid proof to show that covid19 numbers are likely to fall if every single business (deemed non-essential) is shut.

Further, is it not a certainty that if the economic life of a country dies the entire country will die as well (covid19 and all)?

In my estimation, imposing an SoE is the solution only if you want to stop the virus spread as well as decimate the commanding heights of the economy.

The Government has certainly shown effort but no innovation/foresight in this crisis that we are all presently in. The sociological approach is completely off. The Opposition is also not concerned with solving the covid19 crisis plaguing us, but rather with scoring political points to guarantee it the seat of government in the next election. In short, our leaders lack focused and shared ideals.

The solution to the crisis is not a work of art but is to be found in:

1. Immediately purchase (not obtaining by donations) of at least 500,000 first doses of a reputable vaccine, with the next purchase of 500,000 to follow in 30 days’ time until at least one million people are capable of vaccination.

2. Engage in a massive campaign to ensure that all eligible citizens take the vaccine within a specified time period (healthcare workers first).

3. Lay out careful rules/pass laws for employers to obey (with penalties for breaches) in arranging their internal workings amongst employees to detect people with the covid19 virus and to lock the premises down for 14 days in the event of detection.

4. Enforce the health laws/regulations for customers/people entering all business places to wear masks and sanitise their hands upon entry and exit.

5. Enforce the laws stricter regarding people/businesses who calculatedly break covid19 rules/regulations, especially in the rural areas.

6. On an immediate phased basis, reopen each and every business over 30 to 60 days once the above measures are implemented.

7. Remove the SoE entirely as there is no need for the police to have the right to more access to (or use more force against) offenders for breaches of covid19 rules/laws.

8. Close off our porous borders to entry of all illegal entrants immediately and relocate all Customs/Immigration officers from the Cedros/Icacos area.

9. Continue to efficiently manage the system of state grants for people/businesses badly affected by the unemployment caused by the closures.

This letter in no way intends for anyone to breach any existing laws in place.