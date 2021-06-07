Beetham Gardens man charged with woman's murder

CHARGED: Immanuel Marcelle. Photo courtesy TTPS -

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of 81-year-old Bertille Allahar.

The police, in a press release, said Immanuel Marcelle of Beetham Gardens was charged on the advice of acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Sunday.

Allahar and her husband were entering their Diamond Vale, Diego Martin home on April 8 when they were attacked by two men, one of whom grabbed the woman's handbag, so that she fell and hit her head. The men then ran off.

Allahar was taken to hospital and died on April 29.

Marcelle was arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force on May 30, after investigations supervised by Insps Lynch and Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I, and acting Insp Grant and acting Sgt Brisbane, both of the West End CID.

Marcelle was charged by acting Cpl Huggins of the West End Police Station on Sunday.