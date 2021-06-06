13 more deathsas active covid19 cases fall below 10,000

Image courtesy CDC

The total number of active covid19 cases has dropped below 10,000. The death toll is now 577, with 13 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry’s update on Sunday said the people who died were seven elderly men, one elderly woman, one middle-aged woman and one young adult male, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged man, all without comorbidities.

It said an additional 218 cases of covid19 had been detected in samples taken between May 31 and June 5. The number of active cases is now 9,922. Since March 2020, there have been 26,410 cases, of which 15,911 have recovered.

There are 447 patients in hospital, 26 more than on Saturday. Of these, there are 144 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 44 in the high dependency unit. There are 61 people at the Caura Hospital, 48 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 21 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 69 at the Arima General Hospital, 73 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 29 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 164 patients in step-down facilities, with two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 27 at UWI Debe, 25 at UTT Valsayn, 26 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 27 at the Jean-Pierre Complex Field Hospital, one at the Couva Field Hospital, ten at the Tacarigua Facility, 40 at the St James Medical Centre, and six in Tobago.

There are 120 people in state quarantine facilities, and 9,093 people in home self-isolation. There are 275 recovered community cases and 72 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 118,577. Of these, 75,088 have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 43,489 have received the Sinopharm vaccine. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 1,179.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 198,200. Of these tests, 87,225 were done at private facilities.