Why I will be wearing gloves

THE EDITOR: Is there a benefit to wearing gloves in public?

Perhaps to reduce the risk of touching covid19-infected cash, food products, car door handles and surfaces?

Perhaps to reduce the incidences of touching one’s mouth and face after touching covid19-exposed things with exposed hands?

Do we even last 60 seconds in public without touching covid19-infected things?

Is there a benefit to washing covid19-infected cash with soap and water? Is 20 minutes soaking long enough?

Is there a benefit to leaving outer clothing outside to reduce the likelihood of infected clothing circulating indoors and infecting children and the elderly?

I will be wearing gloves outside because I feel less exposed and safer this way.

SHANAZ SUKHDEO

via e-mail